At the start of IFA 2024 in Berlin, Qualcomm Technologies announced the latest addition to its Snapdragon X Series family: the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus. This innovative platform promises to take user experiences to the next level, offering unprecedented battery life, peak performance, and advanced AI integration with Copilot+ experiences.

At the heart of this new platform is the Qualcomm Oryon 8-core CPU, designed for unmatched responsiveness and efficiency. Benchmarks show an impressive 61% increase in CPU performance over the previous generation, while consuming significantly less power than competitors. The integrated GPU and support for up to three external monitors ensure an immersive visual experience, ideal for both work and entertainment.

The real revolution lies in the integration of a powerful 45 TOPS NPU (Neural Processing Unit), which offers unprecedented AI processing power. This, combined with significant advances in connectivity, opens the door to a new level of productivity and intelligent interaction. Whether creating dynamic presentations or participating in fluid video conferences, the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus is ready to transform the way we work and play, the company claims.

Cristiano Amon, Chairman and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, highlighted the importance of this new platform in bringing the AI-powered Copilot+ experience to a wider audience. Collaborating with leading global manufacturers, such as Asus, demonstrates Qualcomm’s commitment to making these innovative technologies accessible to all.

Microsoft is also excited about the Snapdragon X Plus 8-core. Pavan Davuluri, Corporate Vice President of Windows + Devices, highlighted how this platform is extending the possibilities of Copilot+ PCs, allowing more people to experience the potential of artificial intelligence in Windows. The first PCs with Snapdragon X Plus 8-core are already available starting today.