After several lost matches and finals against them, Club de Fútbol Cruz Azul was able to satisfy its fans by beating its bitter rival, Club América, 4-1 on Matchday 6 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
After the euphoria of the Celeste team, the media people of the Máquina Celeste published a video of ‘El Color’ on their YouTube channel where you could see the words of motivation made by elements of the hierarchy of Luis Romo and Ignacio Rivero prior to the start of the match.
“It’s an uncomfortable match for them, boys. Let’s get the better of them. We’re very even, but we have to put in that little bit more that’s needed, we’re going to get the better of them. Go on, go on, go on, go on, we have to crush them, we have to crush them, so they don’t have a chance.”
– Luis Romo.
After the first six rounds of the regular phase of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the sky-blue team remains the undefeated absolute leader with 16 points out of 18 possible, the result of five games won and one draw. In addition, they have a great performance in goal difference with just two goals against and 15 goals in favor.
Once the FIFA Date is over, the cement team will return to activity this Saturday, September 14 at 8:35 p.m. from the León Stadium in the corresponding Matchday 7.
