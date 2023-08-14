Sunday, August 13, 2023, 9:54 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

A man is being investigated for an alleged crime against road safety after the Murcia Local Police surprised him at the wheel of his car with an alcohol content that exceeded, up to four times, the maximum allowed.

It was agents from the Citizen Security group of the Murcia Local Police who surprised this motorist this weekend when he was sleeping in his car. The vehicle, according to Corps sources, was stopped in the Ronda Sur traffic lane and the man was sleeping.

The agents urged him to submit to a breathalyzer test in which, according to the sources, he showed an alcohol level four times higher than the allowed one. With these data he is being investigated for an alleged crime against road safety.