Qatar 2022the fans of El Tri, who attended this Wednesday the official festival of the joust in Mexico City to watch the 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia, they never stopped supporting.

The Mexican party on the esplanade of the Monument to the Revolution began before the game and among the loudest and most enthusiastic was Fidel López, 79, who traveled 24 kilometers from his residence in Xochimilco to the center of the country’s capital.

López was in charge of encouraging the other tricolor fans with a rattle and cheers that did not stop even after Salem Al-Dawsari scored the agonizing goal in discount with which the elimination of Mexico was sentenced, which ended in third place in the Group C of Qatar 2022. “Here you can see the strength of Mexico.

The players feel our support from here, our cheers and they get motivated, I’m sure of that. They know that all of Mexico is supporting them,” the fan who lives his fifth World Cup explained to EFE.

Mexico came to the match against Saudi Arabia with the obligation to win with a difference of three goals and waiting for Argentina to beat Poland by at least 0-2, something that happened.

The more than 8,000 people gathered at the festival shouted cheers such as the classic “Sí se puede” and “México, México”, which rose in intensity as El Tri took over the game in which they were 0-2 up with goals from Henry Martín , at 47, and Luis Chávez, at 52.

No party, but scared

“Even if they win or lose, every four years the fans will be here. I think that everything will depend, if they want to transcend in the World Cups, on the attitude of the players, not the coaches,” lamented Lizeth Rodríguez, 51, a housewife. house that attended the Monument to the Revolution to support Mexico in its three duels in Qatar.

The only good news that the fans who were at the Fifa festival received was that, whatever happens, the Saudi Arabia It was the last meeting of the Argentine Gerardo Martino as Mexico coach.

Martino, self-proclaimed “Mexico’s number one enemy” and booed this Wednesday every time he was focused on the cameras, will no longer lead the Tri, according to local press reports.

The Mexican media were supportive, as always, but a video of a journalist before the game, who was surrounded by some Qataris, went viral.

At first, they prohibited him from making the report live on the site he was on, but in the end it all ended in a surprising way.

