Mohammed Hassan (Al Ain)

Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club will host, on its sandy track, on Friday evening, its fourth race of the season.

The ceremony is sponsored by the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in addition to the prizes for the nomination competitions, a car was spotted for the public to be drawn on during the race, provided by the festival.

And it stands out strongly in the third round for a distance of 1,600 meters, “equivalence”, the horse “Sadan” Leas for racing, under the supervision of Majid Al-Jahuri and the leadership of Antonio Friso, who is seeking to achieve his second victory this season, and among the competing horses “RB Secundtonon” for Burley Racing, and the surprise may come from « Marshal Al Wathba for Al Wathba Racing.

The fourth round attracts a strong elite competing at a distance of 1,800 meters, “conditions”, and among them stands out “Aws” for Al-Ajban Stables, under the supervision of Abdullah Al-Hammadi and the leadership of Richard Mullen. Racing, under the supervision of Hilal Al-Alawi, and the leadership of Abdul Aziz Al-Balushi, next to the “Jokartha Dumonlu” Yas Racing, which has the highest rating.

15 horses will participate in the fifth race for a distance of 2000 meters, “Conditions”, and it is expected that the competition will be led by “Ajrad Athbah” for Yas Racing, under the supervision of Majid Al-Jahuri, and the leadership of Abdulaziz Al-Balushi, and the horse is a winner in his last participation, and among his strongest competitors is “No and No Al-Mouri” by Khaled Al Naboodah Next to «Califano de gazelle» for the National Stables.

The ceremony includes three runs for novice horses, the first being held at the beginning of the ceremony and allocated to horses aged 3 years for a distance of 1400 meters, with the participation of 15 horses, among which stands out “glorification” of Nasser Askar, under the supervision of Ahmed Al-Muhairbi and the leadership of Fernando Hara, and “Light of the Levant” for the national stables, along with Ghanem Al-Wathba.

15 horses will participate in the second beginner and evening runs for a distance of 1600 meters, led by “Lattam” by Al Rahmani for racing, under the supervision of Khalifa Al Neyadi and the leadership of Saif Al Balushi and “Faisal”, and may also compete with “AAR Buraq”.

The last of the beginner runs will be held in the sixth round and is dedicated to local production horses for the 1000-meter Al Wathba Stallions Cup title, with the participation of 15 horses, including “Al-Khalidiya Facilities” by Khalifa Al-Neyadi and under the supervision and leadership of Antonio Friso, along with “ES Jalmoud” and “AF Tahan” ».

The evening ends with a strong and fast race for a distance of 1000 meters “conditions”, with the participation of 10 horses, including “Gold Silver” by Ziad Galadari, supervised by Ibrahim Aseel and led by Sam Hitchcott, in his first participation in the Al Ain track, and among the challenging horses “Aref” of the Royal Omani Horse, along with The mare is “distinguished” by Sheikha Al Yazia bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan.