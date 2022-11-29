Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Qatar World Cup: the beautiful model who makes a “cow” for the trip, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Qatar World Cup 2022

Aimee Alvarez..

Aimee Alvarez..

What the fans do to go see their idols.

ANDthe World Cup in Qatar The group stage is about to end and there are many fans who want to visit the country that has the best football stories on the planet.

The issue is that life in Qatar is not so cheap, which is why fans have invented countless things to be present at at least one match for their team.

(Iran threatens family of players in Qatar: 'jail and torture')
A model has proposed on her social networks to collect money to cover her cats in Qatar, thanks to her thousands of followers.

He warns that his idea is to go see a game of the Mexican team, but that he does not have much time because the classification of the cast of Gerardo Martino to the round of 16.

She is Aimee Alvarez, who you can find on Instagram and OnlyFans, in case someone can help you.

In addition, he has devised a way to gain more followers and he does so according to the results of the World Cup matches.

Whoever gets it right will have a free subscription, something that has generated madness on their social networks.
Sports

