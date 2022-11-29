Sales of Russian brands in 2022 increased by up to 30% compared to the same period last year. This was reported to Izvestia on November 29 by Anna Lebsak-Kleymans, CEO of Fashion Consulting Group.

She clarified that the growth is associated with the active opening of stores of Russian companies, an increase in online sales, including on marketplaces.

According to the company, more than 70 fashion brands have left the Russian market since spring 2022. This stimulated a surge in activity on the part of local brands in all price segments: mass, budget and designer.

“The center of the capital clearly illustrates the explosive surge in store openings by local companies. In the historical center of Moscow: nine new boutiques in the Patriarch’s Ponds area, six stores in Petrovka, six in the Stoleshnikov and Dmitrovka districts, seven author’s stores in the Chistye Prudy district, and stores continue to open,” Lebsak-Kleymans explained.

According to her, in addition to their own mono-brand stores, designers sell their collections in designer multi-brands such as The Bluestore, Telegraph, Slava, Trend Island, in their online stores, and, in some cases, in special design projects on marketplaces.

Interest in brands is recorded not only offline, but also online, she said. Yandex Advertising analysts noted that in 2022, users three times more often, at the search stage, began to be interested in Russian clothing and footwear brands, especially in the outdoor and sportswear categories, the expert specified.

In terms of sales, they also grew significantly both overall and in comparable stores, as well as online, the press office of Melon Fashion Group confirmed. However, the data was not provided. Growth drivers were the expansion of the product matrix of brands, the opening of new large-format stores (700-800 sq. m), as well as the outflow of competitors, they said.

Oleg Voronin, the owner of the I Am Studio brand, also confirmed that there is currently an increase in demand for Russian brands. On the one hand, this is due to the departure of foreign brands from Russia, on the other hand, Russian brands began to actively fill an empty niche, expanding the range, opening stores or increasing online sales, he said.

Earlier, on November 1, Alexander Peremyatov, president of the Magic Group, founder of department stores of Russian designers Slava, told Izvestiya that there were about a third more Russian brands in shopping centers in large cities since February 24 this year.

At the same time, the founder of Yaratam Design, Petr Safiullin, explained that after many foreign brands left the Russian Federation, space was vacated in the shopping center, the price of 1 sq. m decreased as expected, which helped the developing brands of the Russian Federation to open offline outlets.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on April 20 that he would like Russian designers to occupy a niche after foreign brands leave Russia.