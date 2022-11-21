This Sunday started the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the match between the host team and the Latin American team, Ecuador. Within the framework of the first of the 64 matches that will be played in the Arab State during the next 29 days, the FIFA reported that 2.95 million tickets to sports matches were sold up to that Sunday.

To the announcement they added that “the tournament should report a record sum of $7.5 billion from now until the end of this year”, which represents the income generated for four years and which exceeds the initial estimates that were made.

The figures increased with respect to the world past, which was Russia 2018, where, according to the same instance, about 2.4 million tickets were sold. As he told him Gianni Infantinopresident of FIFA, told AFP the sale of tickets has taken place despite the economic situation that countries have faced with the covid.

Infantino added that the biggest ticket buyers were: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, Mexico, Great Britain, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, India and Brazil. Of those locals and countries with a more soccer tradition.

According to the Spanish media The newspaper. it isQatar spent close to 200,000 million dollars in infrastructure to organize the World Cup, which means that it not only seeks to show the world economic capacity, but also to recover the investment.

Fans enjoying the biggest soccer party.

The increase in sales numbers contrasts with the criticism that this sporting event has faced. Many have criticized the violation of the rights of women and homosexuals, in addition to the fact that many artists did not attend the inauguration of “the most important soccer festival in the world,” according to fans.

Adding the questions about possible cases of labor exploitation in that country -which the Equidem organization has denounced- and about the corruption scandals that involve FIFA, so that this event could take place in Qatar -according to publications in the Sunday Times-.

With information from AFP