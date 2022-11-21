ERC deputies Josep Maria Jové (left) and Lluís Salvadó (right) in an archive image from 2017. Christopher Castro

The spokesperson for Esquerra Republicana, Marta Vilalta, has ruled out on Monday that Lluís Salvadó and Josep Maria Jové are going to be provisionally suspended as parliamentary deputies. That would have to happen if the regulations of the Chamber are applied, which obliges this step to be taken when one of the members is brought to trial for “crimes related to corruption.” Since last Friday, both have been prosecuted for prevarication and embezzlement in the case that investigates the preparations for the illegal referendum of 1-O, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC). The decision must be made by the Parliamentary Board, with a pro-independence majority, but the parties have not yet been officially notified of the TSJC’s decision.

“We do not feel questioned, we are not facing a case of corruption,” Vilalta assured, emphasizing that none of those investigated in that case have profited personally. “No pro-independence party can insinuate that 1-O is corruption and whoever does so, explain it,” she added. The president of Junts and affected by that same article last summer, Laura Borràs, has already assured that her party’s bench will vote against the suspension of the two Republican deputies. The CUP has not officially positioned itself, but it is very likely that the pro-independence roller shields the two affected.

The PSC, with two seats on the governing body of Parliament, is ambiguous as to what position it will take. “The regulations must always be complied with,” said Elia Tortolero, spokesman for the party, on Monday, but he has avoided advancing a clear position. “This is an issue that the Board has to decide, we will wait to see what it decides to be able to position ourselves” he pointed out. The article is clear on the process to follow: the Board “once it becomes aware” of the act of opening the oral trial “must agree to the suspension of parliamentary rights and duties immediately.” In case of doubts “about the type of crime”, an opinion can be requested from the Commission of the Statute of Deputies.

ERC has always wanted to clearly differentiate the situation of its two deputies, who were at the top of the Department of Economy during the vice-presidency of Oriol Junqueras, with that of Borràs. She will be tried in February for allegedly cutting up a public contract to benefit a friend of hers when she was in charge of the Institució de les Lletres Catalanes. The suspended president has always defended that she is innocent and they are trying to dirty her with a false case. The Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of prevarication and falsehood and asks him for six years in prison and 21 years of disqualification.

Borràs exploded against ERC and the CUP last summer, when they precisely considered that the crimes because those that the Justice wants to try Borràs have nothing to do with the independence movement and applied the temporary suspension established in the regulation.

