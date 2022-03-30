In June, when the selections that will advance by playoff are defined, the last qualified for the World Cup will be known. However, This Friday, April 1, at 11:00 a.m. (Colombian time), will be the draw in which the luck of the teams will be established in the appointment that will be between November and December 2022.

The pots of the World Cup in Qatar

Doha, the capital of Qatar.

The draw for the group stage is scheduled for this Friday, at an event that will take place at the Doha Congress and Exhibition Center in Qatar. After the gala, the composition of the eight groups will be known, each one made up of four teams, which will play this first phase of the World Cup.

For now, there are 27 teams qualified for the World Cup: Qatar (host), Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland, Argentina, Iran, South Korea , Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon.

The draw will be made by drums, the first will have the hostess and the best positioned in the Fifa ranking.

It is worth remembering that on March 31 the positions and, therefore, the locations in the pots will be updated. For now, the distribution is like this:

– DRUM 1: Qatar – Belgium – Brazil – France – Argentina – England – Spain – Portugal

– DRUM 2: Denmark – Netherlands – Germany – Switzerland – Croatia – Uruguay

– DRUM 3: Senegal – Iran – Serbia – Japan – Poland – South Korea – Canada – Morocco

– DRUM 4: Ghana – Tunisia – Saudi Arabia – Ecuador – Cameroon – European Repechage (Scotland/Ukraine vs. Wales) – Concacaf Repechage vs. Wales Oceania – Repechage Conmebol vs. Asia (Peru vs. Australia/United Arab Emirates)

