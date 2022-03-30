His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, stressed that the efforts of Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, are an honorable model of dedication to serving the nation, and an example to follow for all the people of the Emirates.

His Highness honored, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince Ajman, Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received an exceptional honor, in appreciation of his great contribution to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the efforts of General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his keenness to make a strong contribution to the success of all events organized in the country, provide an honorable model of dedication to serving the nation, and an example to follow for all the people of the Emirates.

His Highness expressed his pride in the exceptional success of “Expo 2020 Dubai” in a way that reflects the civilized face of the country, and the growth and development it is witnessing on all tracks, stressing that the success of the exhibition is a direct result of the concerted efforts of all work teams in the country.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter yesterday: “A beautiful conclusion to the World Government Summit today at (Expo Dubai), with the lecture of my brother Sheikh Saif bin Zayed .. who played a great role behind the scenes in supporting the success of (Expo) and supporting the success of (the summit). … He has a deserved honor from the people of the Emirates.. The summit will move to new heights next year, God willing.”

The honoring, which took place at the conclusion of the activities of the World Government Summit 2022, came in appreciation of the great contributions and unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to present a distinguished and exceptional version of this global event, in which the UAE dazzled the world, and succeeded under unprecedented circumstances. Honorably hosting the largest and most important exhibition in the world.

Since the announcement of the UAE’s victory in organizing “Expo Dubai 2020,” the Ministry of Interior has harnessed all possibilities to ensure the success of the exhibition, presenting an honorable image worthy of the name of the Emirates, and reflecting its civilized face in front of the world’s delegations, and the work teams in the police and civil defense agencies have cooperated to make this exceptional event a success, A distinctive version, whose positive impact will continue for years, after it formed a bridge of communication and a platform for promoting global cooperation between nations and peoples.

Vice President of the State:

• “Saif bin Zayed played a major role behind the scenes in supporting the success of (Expo) and supporting the success of (The Summit).”

• “The success of (Expo 2020 Dubai) is a direct result of the concerted efforts of all work teams in the country.”



