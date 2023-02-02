Qatar-gate, Cozzolino-Tarabella by prosecutor Claise. Breakthrough in the investigation

The scandal of Qatar-gate is enriched with a new key passage for the investigations that the pm Belgiansdriven by Claise are leading on the bribes coming from Morocco And Qatar. The plenary of EU Parliament has given a favorable opinion to the waiver of immunity parliamentarian of two politicians who ended up at the center of the investigation. It’s about Marc Tarabella and Andrew Cozzolino (PD). The two had asked for their immunity to be waived; both have been saying for some time available to be heard from the judge instructor. Cozzolino has also got to be heard from the juri commissionin front of which he recalled, while declaring that he wanted to waive immunity, that the request for removal against him is extremely generic. Tarabella at the end of vote: “I’m serenewhat I had to say I said it“.

Tarabellawho is also mayor of Anthisnesin Wallonia, did not ask to be heard in committee, declaring that he wanted to speak first with the magistrate. The other main suspects (Pier Antonio Panzeriwhich has entered into a collaboration agreement with the Prosecutor, Eva KailiFrancis GeorgeNiccolo Figà Talamanca) are in prison in Belgium since about two months. Figà Talamanca initially obtained house arrest, but the prosecutor opposed it and obtained the transfer to prison.

Qatar-gate, Tarabella: “I’m happy, I’ll be able to express myself before the investigators”

The socialist MEP Marc Tarabella he said he was “happy” with the revocation of his immunity as he left the room where the plenary of the European Parliament had voted in favor shortly before, adopting the request of the investigating judge Belgian Michel Claisewhich investigates alleged acts of corruption aimed at influencing the decision-making processes of EU institutions, the so-called Qatargate.

“This – he declaredor Tarabellaquoted by ‘Le Soir’ – will allow me to express myself before the investigators”. Tarabella then reaffirmed his “innocence” and explained that “he has not spoken out so far and has not made statements to the press in a sign of respect for the judicial procedureTarabella had also anticipated that she would vote in favor of the waiver of immunity.

