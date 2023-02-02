HS Helsinki | Pihlajamäki’s new shopping center does not please all residents: “Architecture matters in terms of mental health”

A Lidl store was opened in place of the demolished part of the Pihlajamäki shopping center. According to some residents, the appearance and history of the area have not been taken into account in the window coverings.

Residents expectations for Pihlajamäki’s new shopping center were high, but some of them were disappointed by the appearance of the building.

The window tapes of the new Lidl store sparked a discussion in the local Facebook radio group. Some residents think they look barren. Some are upset that, in their opinion, the new exterior does not improve the reputation of the Pihlajamäki shopping center.

The Lidl store was built in place of the demolished part of the shopping center, and its grand opening will be celebrated on Thursday, February 2. An Italian-style restaurant, Brodo, is also coming to the new building. The old part of the shopping center is protected.

In Pihlajamäki 30 years resident Kati Silvonen in my opinion, the bright blue-yellow tapes and the building’s lack of natural light are at odds with the area’s 1960s architecture.

“The tapings do not tell in any way that we are now in Pihlajamäki. In front of the shop, you can’t guess whether you are in Germany or Finland. The buildings should be grounded in the history of the place.”

In Silvonen’s opinion, the shopping center was bright and pleasant in the 1960s. At that time, we also went window shopping, which nowadays is not possible in many places.

“It would be possible to improve the comfort of the city environment with cheap and small things,” says Silvonen.

Problem in Silvonen’s opinion, it does not only apply to Pihlajamäki. In his opinion, local specificity is not taken into account enough in modern architecture.

“Studies have shown that architecture is important for people’s mental health.”

Silvonen says he does not want to attack Lidl. He thinks it’s good that the area gets a new and affordable store. However, he regrets that residents were not consulted enough when planning the exterior of the building.

Lidl’s communication is told by email that they have received a few individual customer feedbacks about window tapes.

According to the e-mail message, when building the store in Pihlajamäki, the appearance and history of the area were taken into account, which can be seen, for example, in the granite plinth, the height of the building, the facade sheeting and the canopy.

“On the other hand, our store also needs to stand out as a grocery store, and this is best achieved by taping the windows. Similar tapings are available in many of our stores in different environments. Of course, we always accept and listen to feedback,” the email reads.

To the area in addition, two 6-story residential buildings are planned, the site plan of which has not yet been approved. The houses are to be built between the new commercial building and Pihlajamäentie. The two apartment buildings would have apartments for about 240 residents.

