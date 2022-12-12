After Grant Wahl, another journalist died: his name was Khalid Al Misslam and how his American colleague was following the world championship

A few hours after the disappearance of Grant Wahl, the well-known American journalist who died in the final minutes of the quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands, the news of the death of Khalid Al Misslam, also a journalist involved in the FIFA world competition. The causes are not known at the moment.

It would appear to be a real one curse the one that hovers around the World Cup that is taking place in Qatar in recent weeks.

The debates and criticisms have started ever since the country of Middle East was selected to host football’s most important competition, the FIFA World Cup.

Several were built in a few years stadiums out of nowhere and in construction sites of construction thousands of workers lost their lives. Then several more very unpleasant incidents happened during the competition.

For example, the case of Nadia Nadim, a star of women’s soccer, who left the studio during a live broadcast on the television station in which she was a guest because she had received the news of the tragic death of her motherhit by a truck.

On Friday, then, another drama happened in one of the stadiums hosting the world championship. They were on the field Argentina and Holland and the two teams were playing it all for the next round.

During the final minutes of the match, in the press room, while preparing for the post-match interviews, the US journalist Grant Wahl collapsed to the ground in the throes of a sickness and never got up again.

In the previous days he had had one bronchitisbut nothing that would suggest such a sudden death of a 48-year-old man.

Khalid Al Misslam also disappeared

There family by Wahl does not believe in natural death and above all the brother believes that he was killed. This is because a few days earlier, the reporter had been rejected at the stadium because he was wearing a shirt in the colors of a rainbow.

A few hours later, another journalist involved in reporting on the World Cup in Qatar died in circumstances that still have not been clarified.

His name was Khalid Al Misslam, he was a Qatari and worked for the local broadcaster Al Kass TV. The editorial staff itself announced it, publishing a post on Twitter.