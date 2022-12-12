During the Milan Games Week 2022 Konami ed eFootball are back with great fanfare in Italy, after the appointment at Lucca Comics & Games, and with them is also back David MonkHead of Football Acquisition & Activation of Konami. During the Milanese event what we were promised a month ago was finally revealed: the eFootball Italy Cup.

The stand was a riot of colours, music and football, with passion vibrating throughout the area, used ad hoc with game stations complete with live commentators. What better way to get passionate about a video game than by playing it and testing its qualities on the field?

At the fair we had the opportunity to have a chat with Monk, who is friendly and helpful, explained to us what goals the game has achieved so far, what the goals are for the near future, and above all what the role of Italy and the Italian players is in all of this. As you can well imagine, it is about a central roleof importance, which ranges not only in professional eSports, but also in the more entertainment environment for everyday players.

On the cover of the article, as usual, we leave you the complete interview with David that we recorded during the fair.