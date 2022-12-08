Qatar.- The Qatar World Cup 2022 He is still on hiatus before starting the round of 4th finals but that has not stopped the news that has gone around the world and that deals with coaches who have fallen and lost their job after their team’s last result in the tournament, moment they are 4 strategists who have announced their departure from their teams.

The guillotine came to World Cup lands from the group stage where two coaches left their position after having failed and from whom much more was expected. The first was the Argentine Gerardo “Tata” Martino who, when he was left out with the Mexican National Team, it was decided that his contract would no longer be renewed after having cut a streak for the Tri of appearances in the second round of a World Cup.

Also in the group phase, the resignation of Roberto Martinezthe Spaniard commanded the Belgium National Team, another of the squads that were thought to be the sensation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but surprisingly he was eliminated in the

first round, which meant that after the last game where his failure was consummated, the announcement of his departure was given.

The 8th finals have not gone blank because they have also thanked two coaches. The first was paulo bentothe Portuguese who commanded the South Korean project was left out against Brazil with a win, which made the Portuguese decide better to step aside to seek new horizons, thus being the third coach to lose his job.

and the most recent is Luis Enrique, he took charge in the last 4 years of the Spanish National Team but that his process came to an abrupt end at the end after the elimination of Qatar 2022 in a penalty shootout against Morocco. The Spanish team had no choice but to thank him for all his professionalism but that his time with the “Red” was over.

The World Cup activity will return this Friday, November 9, with the 4th-final matches. It seems difficult for any of the teams in this round to fire their coaches after the result they obtain, but that will only be known once they are played. the duels.