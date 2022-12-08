The interior ministers of the European Union (EU) gave their approval on Thursday to the entry of Croatia into the area without Schengen borders. In the same vote, however, they left out Romania and Bulgaria, vetoed by Austria and the Netherlands, a decision that the European Commission described as “disappointing.”

Once the resolution was known, the Interior Commissioner, Ylva Johansson, assured that Romania and Bulgaria “deserve to be full members of Schengen”, since the two countries have complied with all European requirements. Already at the beginning of the meeting of ministers, the commissioner responsible for Migration, Margaritis Schinas, considered the “political” reservations of the two countries “unfair”. “Extending Schengen means more and better controls, not less,” he added. The Czech presidency of the European Council and the Commission assured that the entry of both States into the area of ​​free movement will be “a priority”.

Croatia, for its part, will become member number 27 of the Schengen area in January, which includes most of the EU states, as well as Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Only Bulgaria, Romania, Ireland and Cyprus are still not part of this group. For practical purposes, Croatia’s entry means that its citizens will be able to live, work and circulate in EU countries, without undergoing controls at internal borders.