Qatar.- This Friday the Serbian national team unveiled the final list of 26 players who will seek to make history in the Qatar World Cup 2022. Dragan Stojković chose according to the great opportunities he has to fight first for a ticket to the 8th round since he shares a Group with Brazil, Switzerland and Cameroon which will not be easy, and in addition to how exciting it is to be part of a World Cup tournament.

Through a statement, the names of the soccer players who will be traveling to Qatar in the following days to begin to settle were presented. Among the names that have generated astonishment was that of Dusan Vlahovic who comes from an injury and has not played since October 25, which indicates that he may have at least a few minutes, since he has not fully recovered from his pubalgia discomfort.

Serbia has a lot of experience in its players since almost half of them were recruited from the Italian Serie A, which means that they have a lot of roses with the best players in the world. The rest of the elements are distributed from other countries, even from the same league. Even with that, his coach is not confident and he hopes to be fighting for that second place to get to the 8th place.

Serbian squad

goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrović (Seville), Predrag Rajković (Mallorca) and Vanja Milinković-Savić (Torino)

defenses: Stefan Mitrović (Getafe), Nikola Milenković (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlović (Salzburg), Miloš Veljković (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenović (Legia Warsaw),

Strahinja Eraković (Red Star) and Srđan Babić (Almeria)

Media: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio), Saša Lukić (Torino), Marko Grujić (Porto), Filip Kostić (Juventus), Uroš Račić (Braga), Nemanja Maksimović (Getafe), Ivan Ilić (Hellas Verona) , Andrija Živković (PAOK Salonicco) and Darko Lazović (Hellas Verona)

Forwards: Dušan Tadić (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham), Dušan Vlahović (Juventus), Filip Đuričić (Sampdoria), Luka Jović (Fiorentina) and Nemanja Radonjić (Torino)

Serbia squad for Qatar 2022 | Photo: Twitter Federation of Serbia

We recommend you read

The Serbian National Team has been placed in Group G of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Their first match will come on November 24 when they face Brazil, perhaps the most complicated duel of this group stage. For the 28th they will face Cameroon and will close on December 2 against Switzerland.