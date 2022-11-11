The American actor and voice actor leaves us at the age of 66 Kevin Conroy, known primarily for being the official voice of Batman in cartoons and video games (including Batman from the Arkham series, excluding Origins). Born in Westbury, the actor had had a noteworthy career in many TV and film productions, although he has always been recognized as the official voice of Batman.

Sick for some time, he nevertheless participated in many activities related to DC comics: its presence in the crossover is also noteworthy Crisis on Infinite Earths Arrowverse, where he played an elderly Batman in armor. The Peter Mayhew Foundation confirmed the news saying: “Members of the Batman animated family have reported that Kevin Conroy is dead. We have had the privilege of attending conventions alongside Kevin over the years and are heartbroken by this news. “

The Poison Ivy from Batman The Animated Series, Diana Pershingthen shared a tribute to his colleague:

“Very sad news: our beloved Batman voice, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He had been sick for a while but spent a lot of time at the fairs, much to the delight of all his fans. He will be greatly missed not only by the cast of the series, but by his entire legion of fans around the world “

The last appearance in terms of dubbing on Batman was the one on MultiVersus, a Warner Bros game that sees a series of iconic characters of the brand clash in an online fighting game.