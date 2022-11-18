Directing in a soccer World Cup is not easy. You have to demonstrate knowledge, ability and group management to reach the elite and remain in the history books of the tournament.

Not everyone can win, and because of this, the list of champions is much smaller. But there are also coaches who remain in history for the number of times they managed to be on the bench in the World Cup.

Carlos Alberto Parreira’s record

This Sunday the 22nd edition of the tournament will begin and there is a mark that will not be broken in this tournament, that of the coach with the most participation in the tournament. That honor belongs to the Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira, who was crowned world champion with Brazil in 1994.

In addition, Parreira led Kuwait in 1982, the United Arab Emirates in 1990, Saudi Arabia in 1998 and South Africa 2010, and he had a new appearance with Brazil in 2006, although not as successful as the first: he was left out in the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alberto Parreira, in green, leading South Africa in 2010. See also The injured players from Brazil and England who would miss the World Cup Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

Second place goes to a globetrotter, the Serbian Bora Milutinovic, who has participated in the World Cup five times: he led Mexico in 1986, Costa Rica in 1990, the United States in 1994, Nigeria in 1998 and China in 2002.

Now another coach will catch up with Milutinovic for second place. This is a well-known Colombian soccer player, the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, who led the National Team at the beginning of the qualifying round for Qatar 2022. He left office after losing 6-1 against Ecuador in Quito. He then led Egypt, with which he also did not reach the box for this World Cup.

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

However, in Iran they have a lot of affection and respect for Queiroz and that is why they named him coach of that country’s national team for a new World Cup, the fifth of his career and the third consecutive with that team. Before, he was with South Africa in 2002 and with Portugal in 2010.

Four coaches have four World Cups on their resume: the English Walter Winterbottom He was in the cups of 1950, 1954, 1958 and 1962 with the selection of his country. He also had four tournaments with the same team the German Helmut Schön (1966, 1970, 1974 and 1978, with two finals played and one won at home in 1974), and the ‘Maestro’ Oscar Washington Tabárez, who led Uruguay in 1990, 2010, 2014 and 2018.

He also has four World Cups, but with different teams, the Frenchman Henri Michel: he led his country’s team in 1986, Cameroon in 1994, Morocco in 1998 and the Ivory Coast in 2006.

Luis Fernando Suárez will play his third World Cup as a coach, now in charge of Costa Rica. Photo: Alberto Estevez. efe

The Colombian joins the list of coaches with three World Cups this year. Luis Fernando Suarez, who will lead Costa Rica. He was already with Ecuador in 2006 and Honduras in 2014. In the same line are Hernán Darío Gómez, who attended as DT with Colombia in 1998, Ecuador in 2002 and Panama in 2018, and José Pekerman, with Argentina in 2006 and with Colombia in 2014 and 2018.

SPORTS

More sports news