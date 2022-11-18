Traffic Agents of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, arrested two people who were transporting two short firearms, cartridges and chargers in a hidden compartment, in the Mayor Magdalena Contreras.

These events occurred on the Supervía Sur at the height of Calle Suiza, Colonia San Jeronimo Aculcowhen the uniformed officers identified the driver of a gray truck, with plates from the State of Mexico who was not wearing a seat belt, which is why they stopped him.

The officers approached the motorist to explain the reason for his momentary arrest and that by driving without wearing a seat belt he was infringing the law. Traffic Regulations of Mexico City.

At that moment, the man leaned towards the back seat to accommodate it since it had come off, it was then that uniformed officers observed that under it, a firearm handle could be seen with the naked eye.

For this reason, they asked the driver and the companion to get out of the unit and after carrying out an inspection, they found two short firearms, 39 useful cartridges and three chargers, of which they did not present the documentation proving their legal possession and transfer.

Given this situation, both men, aged 39 and 36, were presented before the corresponding Public Ministry agent, who will determine their legal situation for the crime of illegal possession of firearms.