Tensions are very high on the North Korean peninsula, after months of repeated warnings from Washington and Seoul that Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un may order a nuclear test soon..

This will be the seventh test of its kind in the country and the first since 2017..

The US and South Korean air exercises began with the participation of more than 200 fighters, dubbed “Vigilant Storm”, on Monday.

Park Jong-chun, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, described the exercises as aggressive and provocative.

Buck said that the name of these military exercises dates back to Operation Desert Storm, the US-led military attack on Iraq in 1990-1991 after the invasion of Kuwait..

“If the United States and South Korea try to use armed forces against the DPRK, the armed forces of the DPRK will carry out their own strategic mission without delay, and the United States and South Korea will have to face a terrible situation and pay the greatest price in history,” Park was quoted as saying by the official KCNA news agency.“.