In his speech to the UN General Assembly last week, Yoon said South Korea “will not stand idly by” if North Korea and Russia agree to “arms deals that would pose a threat to Seoul.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Russia this month to meet with President Vladimir Putin, in addition to visiting major Russian military sites, raised international concern about the possibility of Pyongyang receiving advanced Russian nuclear technologies and weapons in exchange for reviving Russia’s conventional weapons stockpile, which was depleted by the war with Ukraine.

“This puppet traitor Yoon Suk-yul, even at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, maliciously distorted relations between North Korea and Russia,” North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency said in a commentary.

“It is absolutely normal and a legitimate right for neighboring countries to maintain close relations with each other,” the agency added, without speaking about concerns about a possible arms deal with Russia.

She continued: “It is clear that this man, whose mind is like garbage, cannot understand the profound and enormous meaning of the development of friendly relations between North Korea and Russia. No one in the world will listen to the hysterical tantrum of the traitorous agent, Yoon Suk-yul, who is not politically mature, is a diplomatic fool and a CEO.” Incompetent,” according to the agency.