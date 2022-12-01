The tension between Ukraine and Russia continues. The war that Vladimir Putin started on February 24 has not only left thousands dead, but also displaced families, destroyed lands and constant uncertainty about the limits that the Kremlin leader is willing to cross to achieve victory over his neighboring country. .

In fact, Some emails were leaked in which it is evident that the Russian president would be willing to start a nuclear war in order to keep the Ukrainian territory. However, it seems that Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) spies and their closest generals prevented him from doing so.

The emails that were delivered to Vladimir Osechkin, a Russian human rights activist who was exiled in France, and shared with ‘Newsweek’ magazine, they had dates of March 17, March 21 and April 12 of this year.

It seems that Putin wanted to start a nuclear war to finally defeat the Ukraine. Nevertheless, his proposal did not prosper because the FSB spies refused and gave him a series of arguments about the terrible consequences of that decision.

What did the emails say?

Such an attack would hit everyone

In one of the emails of March 17, an agent called the ‘Wind of Change’ said the FSB hoped “no nonsense would be done”since Russia would also end up involved as “the receiving end”, according to the translation of the Russian journalist Igor Sushko.

And they wrote: “A massive nuclear attack: even if we assume that it is technically possible, that all links in the chain follow all orders, which I no longer believe is the case, it still makes no sense. Such an attack would hit everyone.”

On April 12, another argument arrived in the inbox of the president, who apparently was still considering the possibility of confronting Ukraine with a nuclear weapon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin..

It would achieve nothing and cause such consequences that there is no point in considering them

According to the previously mentioned medium, the agent said that the use of nuclear weapons only means that Russia had been defeated.

“Such a powerful argument for local conflict would demonstrate military weakness, which even military success could not undo,” they wrote. “It would achieve nothing and cause such consequences that there is no point in considering them.”

In addition, he noted that spies and generals will not agree to an attack until they are sure the West will not respond: “In any case, missiles will still need to hit targets, because ‘non-uniform interceptions’ of such missiles on our territory could have a nasty side effect that would nullify everything.

we see the behavior of a player who has lost his emotion and is trying to win back his lost bets at any cost. And there is no one to stop him, and his environment allows him

And the email ended: “The culmination of the Russian problem has now been personally created by Putin, since he puts his political demands above any convenience: military, social, economic… We do not have a strategy.”

“Just two weeks ago, there was hope that the current crisis would force the country’s top leaders to take a responsible step back, assess the situation and seek real solutions to the situation. But instead of that, we see the behavior of a player who has lost his emotion and is trying to win back his lost bets at any cost. And there is no one to stop him, and his environment allows him to do so… He should see how even some of ours are dragging themselves at his feet, ”wrote ‘Wind of Change’ in that email.

Putin considering a nuclear war?

It is clear that Vladimir Putin would be considering starting a nuclear war, and although there is strong opposition, there is also a great possibility that the president will ignore the opinions, just as it did when the spies opposed the invasion in the Ukraine.

The director of the Europe Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Max Bergmann, explained to ‘Newsweek’: “There is a lot of frustration over the fact that, if you are Russian, you have this huge stockpile of nuclear weapons, which is like your claim to great power status. But they’re kind of relevant: you can’t really use them, all you can do is threaten to use them.

Putin's decision could have dire consequences for the world.

(Also: Russia and China conduct joint air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region.)

What happened after the confidential information was published?

Vladimir Osechkin, the Russian human rights activist in exile in France.

According to ‘Newsweek’ magazine, Vladimir Osechkin, a human rights activist, was persecuted and wanted by agents to be assassinated.

The spies would have shot him and his family in September of this year. In fact, the possible attack made news.

According to ‘EFE’, the man “He was unharmed thanks to the journalist from the Bellingcat investigative platform, Christo Grozev”.

“I had not told it before, but he played a very important role (…) He saved my life. The information from him and the information from his source helped me and those who take care of my security to prevent my murder, ”Osechkin declared in an interview with the Ukrainian journalist Yulia Latinina, published on YouTube.

