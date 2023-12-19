Putin: Russia needs to increase the number of drones and satellites in the Northern Military District

The conduct of a special military operation (SVO) revealed a number of problems that need to be addressed. They were listed by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the board of the country's Ministry of Defense.

According to the head of state, it is necessary to seriously restructure the operation of the communications system, more effectively use modern means of reconnaissance, target designation and counter-battery warfare, and increase the capabilities of the satellite constellation, not only in the special operation zone, but also at the global level.

It is necessary to seriously increase the production and supply of high-precision projectiles and various types of drones. I know that changes are happening, they are happening quite quickly, I will say more about this. But we still need to work on it, we need to consolidate this trend Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Finally, it is necessary to improve the operation of the air defense system, the Russian leader concluded.

Putin warned about the danger of “little drones”

As the president told the Ministry of Defense, small drones also pose a danger to Russian infrastructure. Putin noted that “our well-known systems “Pantsiri”, “Buki”, S-300, S-400 work flawlessly,” but at the same time it is worth paying attention to “drones” made of plywood. According to him, they, too, turned out to cause damage.

Photo: Alexander Polegenko / TASS

Shoigu announced increased volumes of UAV supplies to the Russian Armed Forces

At the end of November, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that supplies of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had increased 16 times. At the same time, the volume of supplies of other types of weapons increased, he pointed out.

The volume of supplies to the troops compared to the beginning of last year of the main types of missile and artillery weapons increased almost 5 times, to be precise – 4.9 times, armored weapons – more than 3 times Sergei ShoiguRussian Defense Minister

Earlier, it also became known that in early November, the Russian troops received an experimental military unit of Lancet strike UAVs from the Kalashnikov arms concern. “Lancets” are already successfully used in the special military operation zone. It was noted that drones have proven themselves to be effective in hitting enemy targets.

Related materials:

The Russian air defense system was called the most promising in the world

As noted by military expert, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk, the Russian S-400 and S-500 are the most promising in the world due to their greater maneuverability and ability to withstand all modern high-tech weapons. According to him, the United States, at the same time, is building its air defense on the Patriot system, but events in Ukraine have shown that this is a cumbersome system with a long process of performing combat missions. The expert summarized that Patriot does not have time to respond to Russian hypersonic Avangards and Kinzhals.