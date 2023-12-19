The Civil Guard is looking for the biological family of the newborn who was found this Monday afternoon in a garbage container on a street in the Sevillian town of Villafranca and Los Palacios. The baby, who still had remains of the placenta and the umbilical cord hanging when she was found by a neighbor, is stable at the Virgen de Valme Hospital, so investigators are studying the case as an alleged crime of child abandonment, waiting to locate the mother or other relatives.

Belén Cerezuela goes from astonishment to rage when she tells how she assisted the baby. She is a neighbor of Benlliure Street, where the newborn was abandoned, a very little-traveled road on the limits of the Sevillian municipality. “I was coming from seeing my mother when she called me from a neighbor. “She told me that she had approached the container because she had heard some little screams, like a cat, but when she looked she saw that she was a baby,” she explains. The creature, says Cerezuela, “was bloody, with 20 centimeters of umbilical cord hanging and had traces of liquid from the mother's bag.” “She was curled up, as if they were still in her belly. She had just given birth,” she adds.

The little girl was naked inside two plastic bags, one of them from a clothing store in Los Palacios, Cerezuela says. The neighbor who found her had to search the container because there were more bags of garbage on the little girl. They quickly notified another neighbor to bring a blanket to cover her and “as the Civil Guard and the ambulance took a long time to arrive,” Cerezuela went in another neighbor's car to the Virgen de las Nieves health center, about 500 meters from where the girl was abandoned. There she received first aid from her and there the Civil Guard picked her up, who took her to the Valme Hospital where she was admitted with symptoms of hypothermia.

“The life of the newborn is not in danger,” said the Andalusian Minister of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality, Loles López, this Tuesday, who pointed out that in addition to hypothermia, the little girl was admitted to the hospital “with other issues.” ”, which he did not want to specify. “We will see how she evolves with everything that professionals are finding,” she added.

Sources close to the case point out that in these cases in which there is no evidence that a newborn has been subjected to previous gynecological controls, all types of analyzes and tests are performed on the newborn, the results of which are incorporated into the investigation in case they can be be of help. The first analyzes confirm that traces of toxic substances have been found in the blood, confirm the same sources, which allowed the search to be limited to drug addicts or homeless women. Investigators also indicate that the girl is Caucasian. They also do not want to comment on whether the fact that she was abandoned in an area with little traffic — “there are garages and workshops, but few people,” Cerezuela describes — could be indicative of a crime of attempted homicide.

The counselor has explained that if the biological family is not found or is not in a position to be able to take care of the newborn, the Board will be the one to assume guardianship and activate the protocols to process the search for a family and its subsequent adoption. . “I hope they find the parents and make them pay,” says Cerezuela, who remains astonished at the fact that a newborn can be abandoned – an opinion that she also shares with López. Both she and the rest of the neighbors who initially cared for the girl have given statements to the Civil Guard.