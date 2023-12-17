The ruling party in the Kremlin announced its full support for Vladimir Putin for the 2024 elections, after the Russian president ruled out facing directly any member of NATO in the future. Meanwhile, in another day of fighting with Ukraine, Moscow claims to have shot down 33 unmanned craft in the Rostov region, while direct fighting in the border town of Belgorod escalates rapidly.

The Russian head of state described as “nonsense” the statements of his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in which he accuses Moscow of wanting to enter into a direct confrontation with a NATO member state if it wins the war in Ukraine. .

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a congress of the United Russia political party in Moscow, Russia, December 17, 2023. © via Reuters / Sputnik

Vladimir Putin, in a pre-recorded television interview, which was broadcast this Sunday, December 17, stated:

It is complete nonsense (…) Russia has no reason, no interest – no geopolitical, economic, political, or military interest – to fight with the NATO countries

Regarding Putin's electoral aspirations, the ruling party, United Russia, expressed its full support for the pre-candidacy of the current president who, at 71 years of age, is seeking his fifth consecutive term and to remain in power until 2030.

“We do not have the slightest doubt about who should be at the head of the Russian State in this tremendously complicated period, behind him is historical truth, justice and the support of the majority,” commented Dmitri Medvedev, leader of United Russia. during the party congress, where party support for Putin was voted unanimously.

Vladimir Putin is one of the presidents with the highest approval rating scores. Recent polls show a level of support close to 80%, which predicts an overwhelming victory in the presidential elections on March 17, 2024.

Russia receives attacks from Ukrainian drones

On the other hand, in the war, although the Russian authorities claim to have destroyed all the Ukrainian drones without complications, from Kiev, in addition to confirming responsibility for the attacks, they allege that their aircraft managed to cause damage to the Morosovsk military airfield.

According to the GUR, the Ukrainian intelligence service, the targets of the attack were the provinces of Rostov, Lipetsk and Volgograd.

“The claims of the Russian media that all the drones were supposedly shot down do not correspond to reality. There was at least one direct hit on the military airfield. There is destruction,” the Ukrainian organization said for local media.

On the other hand, the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Viacheslav Gladkov, used his Telegram channel to report on the explosion of multiple wars in this area, which geographically borders Ukraine. Gladkov did not mention whether those involved in the attackers are Ukrainian troops or rebellious Russian citizens supported with weapons from kyiv.

These confrontations in Russian territory occur six months after a missile launched by Moscow, according to UN investigations, hit the public space of the city of Kramatorsk, leaving multiple people injured and 13 people dead, including the Ukrainian writer. Victoria Amelina.







02:15

Ukraine denounces Russian harassment of workers at the Zaporizhia nuclear plant

Already on Ukrainian soil, the GUR publicly warned about the extortion practices that Moscow imposes on workers at the nuclear plant in Zaporizhia, one of the most important in Europe, located in an area controlled by Russian forces since March 2022.

The Kiev intelligence agency affirms that the Russian occupation authorities would be requiring the Ukrainian members of the plant's workforce to process obtaining Russian passports, in addition to signing contracts with the Russian nuclear agency, Rosatom, to before December 31.

Ukraine points out that Russian forces would put psychological pressure on workers who refuse the new imposed working conditions.

With EFE and Reuters