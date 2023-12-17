by STEFANO OLLANU

What is the GOAT?

Sports fans have often read – especially on social media – extensive discussions about who the GOAT of this or that other discipline. GOAT is a English acronym which stands for 'Greatest of All Time”that is to say “the best of all time“, and is used to designate the best athlete in the history of his sport.

And often this acronym is accompanied by the emoticon of goatwhich in English is actually called 'goat', a circumstance which leads to multiple puns or jokes.

Verstappen's joke

At the Dutch television Verstappen had a nice discussion about the fact that many fans could point to him as the GOAT of Formula 1.

Interviewer: “As a football fan, wouldn't you be amazed if Messi entered this room?”

Verstappen: “Yes and no. I would shake his hand, because I think communicating in English would be a bit complex”

Interviewer: “Messi is a GOAT of football, like Roger Federer of tennis or Tiger Wood of golf. Did you realize that many motorsport fans now see you as the GOAT?”

Verstappen: “Yes but we need to approach the issue simply. In the end everyone goes to the bathroom the same way. One may be better at football, another at racing and so on. In the end we are all human beings. I like going out to dinner with family and friends or doing silly things. Usually my life away from sport is pretty normal.”