“It was noted that the Russian Armed Forces avoided high-precision missile strikes on some targets in Ukraine for a long time, but these measures have become necessary and inevitable in the face of Kyiv’s provocative attacks,” the Kremlin said in a statement issued after a phone call between Putin and Schultz, the first since mid-September. .

Putin accuses Kyiv of being behind the explosions that destroyed part of the Russian Crimean bridge and Russian energy facilities, and therefore considers that Moscow has the right to bomb Ukrainian energy facilities, causing electricity and heating to be cut off for millions of civilians.

Once again, the Russian president criticized Western financial and military support for Ukraine.

Putin therefore considers the West’s position “destructive,” noting that Kyiv “rejects any idea of ​​negotiation” and “incites extreme Ukrainian nationalists to commit bloody crimes,” after strengthening its position thanks to Western political, financial and military support.

In late September, Putin announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, although he does not control them, in addition to Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

For its part, Kyiv rejects any negotiation with Putin without respecting the unity and integrity of its lands, including Crimea.