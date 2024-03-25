Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the attack on a concert hall near Moscow on March 22 was carried out by Islamic militants, but suggested that it benefited Ukraine and that Kiev could have played a role. An important paper. In addition, he questioned the role of the United States in trying to defend Ukraine with intelligence reports that point to the jihadist group Islamic State as the only person responsible.

“We already know who committed the attack against Russia and its people. We wonder who ordered it“said Russian President Vladimir Putin in a press conference this Monday, March 25. The Kremlin's theory is that Ukraine is responsible.

Although the attack was immediately claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), Putin continues to point fingers at Kiev for the terrorist attack perpetrated on Friday, March 22 at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow, where more than 130 people died.

The Russian leader has stressed that he does not doubt that the four detained subjects, who appeared at a judicial hearing with blows all over their bodies, are materially responsible for the deadly attack, but insists that behind the attack is Ukraine, a country with which it has been at war since the Russian invasion that began on February 24, 2022, which represented an escalation of the bilateral conflict. .

Along those lines, Putin has suggested a link between Friday's attack and a response from kyiv for the war, which has been going on for more than two years.

Russian accusations have deepened due to reports and comments from US authorities in which they claim that the attack was solely and exclusively committed by extremists.





After the arrests in recent days, Putin says he is now looking for the masterminds. Who ordered the attack?

“This atrocity can only be one link in a series of attempts by those who, since 2014, have been at war with our country, through the neo-Nazi regime in kyiv. And the Nazis, as is well known, never hesitated to use the dirtiest and most inhumane means to achieve their goals,” was his response.

The Kremlin questions the exclusive responsibility of the Islamic State

The Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility for the attack minutes after carrying it out. On their Telegram channel they wrote:

”Islamic State fighters attacked a large group of Christians in the city of Krasnogorsk, on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow, killing and wounding hundreds of people and causing widespread destruction there before retreating to their homes. bases safely.”

US intelligence also suggests that it was an attack solely caused by the Islamic State.

The terrorist organization has been responsible for several attacks worldwide, such as the one that occurred in September 2022 at the Russian embassy in Kabul.

But, for Putin, “it is a scare tactic”, but not from the Islamic State, but from kyiv. Furthermore, he says that the United States, by singling out jihadists, is helping Ukraine.

“We see that the United States, through various channels, is trying to convince its satellites and other countries in the world that, according to its intelligence services, “There would be no trace of kyiv in the terrorist attack in Moscow”Putin added.

For its part, the United States Government claims to have obtained prior information that a “terrorist attack” was being planned in Russia and that it shared it with the Putin Government.

Likewise, on March 7, the State Department issued an alert reporting that the U.S. Embassy in Russia was “monitoring reports” of an extremist group's “imminent plans” to attack “large conglomerations in Moscow.”

Putin's suspicions

The Kremlin suspects the attack's relationship with the war it has with kyiv because the terrorists, it said, had tried to flee to Ukraine. The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, also pointed to this theory.

“American political engineers have fallen into their own trap with stories that the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall was carried out by the terrorist organization Islamic State (ISIS). The reason they do this is clear: they have no other choice option. Billions of dollars and an unprecedented amount of weapons, invested without audits and with the use of corrupt schemes in the Kiev regime,” he noted.

Article by Maria Zakharova in the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper (March 25, 2024) Biden loves not the world, but ISIS



An attack by the Islamic State against Russia does not seem logical to Putin, “Are radical Islamic organizations, or even terrorists, really interested in attacking Russia?” he questioned. Furthermore, he criticized that the perpetrators, being Muslims who profess “pure Islam,” “commit atrocities in the middle of Ramadan, which all Muslims consider sacred.”

For its part, Ukraine has denied any connection or participation in said attack. Its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, He accused the Kremlin of trying to shift responsibility away from the real culprits. “Instead of taking care of his Russian citizens and addressing them, this idiot Putin remained silent for a day, thinking about how to link this with Ukraine,” the Ukrainian president refuted.

What happened in Moscow yesterday is obvious, and Putin and other scums are trying to shift the blame to someone else. Their methods are always the same. We have seen it all before. There were blown-up houses, mass shootings, and explosions. And they always blame others.



The Russian president asked his country's intelligence agencies to investigate and find those intellectually responsible for the attack. Likewise, that the procedures are carried out with total objectivity and without prejudice.

With Reuters, EFE, AP, local media.