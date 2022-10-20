After decreeing martial law on Wednesday in the Ukrainian territories annexed last month of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, Russian President Vladimir Putin went on Thursday to the training camp of the Russian Western Military District, located in the region Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, to verify how the training of those mobilized is going before being sent to fight in Ukraine.

Putin, according to the Russian agency Interfax, listened to the report by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, detailing the details of combat training for mobilized citizens in various military specialties and the coordination problems that Army units must face.

Later, according to images broadcast by Russian television channels, the top Russian leader inspected the development of “practical exercises in tactical, fire, engineering and medical training.” Putin was shown in particular the training of paratroopers, preparing to face a simulated enemy in close combat, and attacks on armored vehicles.

He also attended shooting exercises with different weapons, talked with the soldiers who were doing the training to fine-tune his aim and he himself took a rifle, put on a helmet, lay down on the ground and fired several shots at a target. It is the first time that the head of state visits the mobilized.

Putin decreed the “partial mobilization” of reservists on December 21, which, according to Shoigu, plans to mobilize 300,000 people. Later, on October 14, he announced during a press conference in Astana (Kazakhstan) that “within the next two weeks, all mobilization activities will be completed.”

He specified that “222,000 people have already been mobilized.” The truth is that the forced recruitment of so-called reservists, since cases of people sent to the front who never fought and lack military experience have been reported, has caused a mass exodus of Russians abroad.

A week ago the head of the Kremlin assured that “33,000 mobilized are already in the units and 16,000 are carrying out combat missions.” He pointed out that “the initial training of the mobilized takes from 5 to 10 days and then from 5 to 15 days in the destination barracks.”