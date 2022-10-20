University of Helsinki | A rare hoax message is circulating on the Internet – The professor just laughed

The Internet is full of poorly made scams, but now mobile spam is already breaking some kind of rudeness records. The University of Helsinki professor shared an amusing message on his Twitter account.

Helsinki In recent days, university staff have received strange “warning letters” from “police headquarters” via e-mail.

In seemingly official letters, the recipient is accused of all kinds of serious crimes, such as child pornography and pedophilia. At the end of the letter, the recipient is threatened with a fine of over half a million euros and ten years in prison.

However, the matter could be settled by some kind of “agreement”, which involves transferring money to suspicious accounts. Time for this activity is 48 hours.

All this is topped with various stamps, signatures and logos, one of which is somewhat surprisingly the logo of the Finnish Football Association. The whole letter is full of bad language and illogicalities.

The whole letter is, of course, a complete hoax.

Scam message kilahti is also a professor of computer science at the University of Helsinki Teemu Roosin to email. Roos says that out of curiosity, he opened the email attachment – something he doesn’t recommend anyone do – and immediately burst out laughing.

“Yes, it smelled pretty far that it was a scam,” says Roos. The logo of the football association crowned the ridiculousness of the scam.

The attempt to swindle Roos was so exceptionally rude that he shared it on his Twitter account.

“A lot of effort has been put into it.”

I rose however, you should not just laugh at scam messages in general. According to him, there is no such bad scam that someone doesn’t always fall for it.

“One of the basic problems of the Internet is that its basic infrastructure is free for everyone. It costs nothing to send e-mails, which makes it possible to send out millions of such scams,” explains Roos.

“Then if even one in a million falls into the trap, it’s already profitable for the fraudsters.”

Roos urges people to read their emails carefully. Often it is easy to recognize a scam, but sometimes the messages can also be more difficult cases.

The first tip to identify a scam message is to look at the sender’s address. In this scam too, the message sent in the name of the police came from an obscure gmail address, which should ring alarm bells for everyone.

Secondly, Roos advises people to check the background of messages as best as possible. Often, calling the authorities is a safe choice.

“Reliable parties do not ask for money by e-mail. Otherwise, you should take it easy if it is written in the messages that you are about to receive or lose large sums of money. There is no need to rush.”

Otherwise, the professor advises to keep the tentacles up. Very often you can conclude from the details that the requirements are not based on anything reasonable.