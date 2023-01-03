Putin signed a decree on additional social guarantees for the military

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on additional social guarantees for servicemen participating in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. On Tuesday, January 3, reports TASS.

The document says that the families of the military of the Ministry of Defense and the employees of the Russian Guard who died during the SVO will be transferred 5 million rubles each. The wounded will be paid 3 million rubles each.

The presidential decree comes into force from the date of its signing and applies to legal relations that arose from February 24, 2022.

In December, it was reported that Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution approving the rules for a one-time cash payment to military personnel who signed a contract during a special military operation in Ukraine. The money must be received by the military no later than 10 working days from the date of issuance of the order of the corresponding commander of the military unit.

In November, Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a one-time payment of 195 thousand rubles to mobilized and military personnel who are serving under a contract in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. A month earlier, the President of Russia instructed to establish the amount of monthly allowance for Russians called up under partial mobilization in the amount of at least 195 thousand rubles.