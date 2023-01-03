It’s not a secret that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom It’s one of the biggest projects for Nintendo right now. For years, the company has been working on the sequel to Breath of the Wild, which will finally reach our hands in a few months. However, a new report notes that this would be the last significant release for the Switch for a while.

To begin with, Chris Dring, a reporter for GamesIndustry.biz, commented last November that, according to his sources, after Tears of the Kingdom we would see a large gap for releases by Nintendo. This was what he commented:

“I heard that after Zelda, Nintendo doesn’t have a significant game for quite some time.”

For his part, and more recently, Andy Robinson, member of VGC, commented that Tears of the Kingdom It could well be the last big release on Switch., based on their predictions and rumors of new hardware. This was what he commented:

“From what I hear, I wouldn’t be surprised if Nintendo starts talking about new hardware for 2024. I’m not convinced there’s another great first-party game other than Zelda left on Switch (Nintendo’s usual prediction caveats apply…)”

Both allege that Tears of the Kingdom it could be followed by a significant gap for Switch-exclusive games. However, we currently know that Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp, Pikmin 4 Y Metroid Prime 4 they are still in development for the console. While none of these titles could compare in sales, this doesn’t mean they aren’t large-scale games that many fans have come to expect.

For his part, Robinson has pointed out that next year we could already hear official news related to the next Nintendo console. On related topics, a new rumor ensures that the Switch Pro is real. Similarly, Nintendo’s best-selling games in Japan during 2022 are revealed.

Editor’s Note:

While it’s true that we don’t know much about first party games after Tears of the Kingdom, this does not mean that the company is leaving the Switch aside. Nintendo has a tendency to keep its secrets close, and reveal projects out of the blue. Along with this, rumors indicate that there is still a new installment of Mario and Donkey Kong in development.

