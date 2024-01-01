For Putin, Brics attracts more and more states that share the desire to create “a multipolar world order and a fair model of the global financial and commercial system”. | Photo: KRISTINA KORMILITSYNA/EFE/EPA/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

On the day that the BRICS officially gains five new members, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, stated that around 30 countries are willing to join the bloc “in one way or another”. The statement was made in a message on the occasion of the beginning of Russia's temporary presidency of the group, which now includes ten states from this Monday (1ᵒ).

The Brics political and economic bloc was until then formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and, on this first day of the year, it officially has Iran, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia and Egypt.

“This is a convincing demonstration of the group's growing prestige and its role in world affairs”, highlighted the Russian president when commenting on the incorporation of the new countries into the bloc of emerging economies. The expectation was that the Argentina also became part of the group, a plan promoted by Brazil with China that was frustrated by the recently inaugurated Argentine president, Javier Milei.

Putin assured that the BRICS attract more and more states that share the desire to create “a multipolar world order and a fair model of the global financial and trade system” and are committed to “searching for collective solutions to the most pressing problems of our time.” .

“We will take all possible measures to ensure that, preserving traditions and guided by the experience accumulated by the group in previous years, we will facilitate the harmonious integration of new participants in all formats of its activities”, he stressed.

Furthermore, Putin highlighted that during Russia's presidency “the willingness of many other countries, and there are about three dozen of them, to join the BRICS, their agenda, in one way or another will be taken into account.”