The name “Movement of the First” is fitting for a youth movement to be built across the country. This was announced on December 22 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader noted that the values ​​of the movement are “friendship, patriotism, justice and mutual assistance.”

“They also outstripped the values ​​of the movement, among which are friendship, patriotism, justice, mutual assistance, and chose a worthy name for their organization,” Putin said.

According to him, in the work with the youth it is necessary to exclude “formalism and bureaucracy”.

It is also important to take into account that the country’s youth is multinational and represents different faiths, so in working with them you need to act “subtly and extremely delicately,” Putin added.

Earlier, on December 19, the organization, the law on the creation of which was adopted in July 2022, received its name – the delegates of the first congress of the movement, which was held in Moscow from December 18 to 20, voted for it. At the congress, Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov said that on December 20, the first cells of the movement should open in Russian schools and colleges.

On June 1, Putin announced the idea of ​​creating an all-Russian youth movement. Then the president emphasized that the main task is to create an equal, accessible, interesting environment for development, self-realization in various areas.