CD Project RED has published an official note on twitter in which it announces the publication of a new patch for the version pc Of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This new Patch will improve the overall stability of the title, and fix some problems with the photo mode. Also, the language has been added Arabicsome bugs have been fixed and the version has been optimized Steam Decks of the game. However, the version of the game will not change.

We’ve released another hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC. It further improves the overall stability and introduces fixes to photo mode, Arabic language in the game, toxicity bug, Steam Deck and more. The game version won’t change. pic.twitter.com/Cz8NHE9jfs — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 22, 2022

Among the comments some fans asked about patches for other versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Huntand the developers have confirmed that the team is focused on troubleshooting all versions of the title.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released in 2015, is experiencing a second youth thanks to the patch, released on December 14, which adapted the game to the new generation of consoles. This update has completely changed the title, making it look new. have been modifiedinterfacethe command systemand the graphics, which reaches very high levels. Thanks to this, one of the most famous and iconic titles of the last generation will be able to be played on more powerful and performing hardware, and perhaps will be able to reach the homes of younger players who had not yet approached the game developed by CD Project RED.