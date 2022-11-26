Current plans for the development of the Russian Federation remain unchanged. This was announced on Friday, November 25, by President Vladimir Putin as part of a meeting with the mothers of mobilized servicemen – participants in a special operation to protect Donbass.

“We have huge, big plans,” he stressed.

According to the head of state, this concerns national projects, economic, social and other significant areas of life. At the same time, Putin added that the joint efforts of the authorities and the people would be required for the successful implementation of what was conceived within the framework of the special operation and “working days”.

Also on that day, the President called Russia a unique civilization where people have learned to respect each other despite differences and overcome hard times together. In a conversation with the mothers of the fighters, he stressed that the participants in the special operation do not divide themselves into separate castes and nationalities. The military help each other, realizing that their lives depend on it.

The day before, Putin said that Russia will continue to strive to increase the average life expectancy in the country, since longevity is an indicator of the work of the state in all areas – both in the economy and in the social sphere.

At the same time, the head of state pointed out that the development of artificial intelligence in Russia is ahead of some countries, and called for further efforts to develop it. According to him, the place of the Russian Federation in the world, as well as the sovereignty, security and viability of the country depends on the results in the field of AI.

In turn, on November 23, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted at a meeting on economic issues that the Russian economy continues to adapt to current challenges. It shows resilience to a range of risks.

Prior to that, on October 19, at a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, countering threats to national security was discussed, in connection with which Putin made a number of important decisions. In particular, the head of state instructed to introduce martial law in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions and a high alert regime in the regions of the Central Federal District, including Moscow.