After the turn passed for all 32 participating teams, more than 3 million tickets were sold for the tournament, according to the International Federation (FIFA).

The highest attendance in the tournament was the match at Lusail Stadium on November 24, when the number of spectators reached 88,103 during the Brazilian national team’s victory over its Serbian counterpart 2-0.

On the same day, the festival dedicated to fans in Al Bidda Park in Doha achieved the highest cumulative attendance, with a total attendance of 98,000 spectators throughout the day.

Earlier in the week, FIFA also clarified the official capacities and tournament requirements for each of the eight venues hosting the matches of the 22nd edition of the Qatar World Cup. It has been confirmed that the capacities of the state-of-the-art stadium in Qatar are in line with all these requirements set forth by FIFA, and are even higher.

While FIFA requires that the capacity of the stadiums that host the final, opening and semi-final matches be 80,000 and 60,000, respectively, Lusail Stadium can accommodate 88,966 spectators, while Al Bayt Stadium can accommodate 68,895 spectators.