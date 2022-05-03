The presidential decree prohibits the conduct of transactions and fulfillment of obligations to foreign individuals and legal entities subject to retaliatory sanctions, as well as the export of raw materials and products from Russia for the benefit of sanctioned persons from Moscow.

And Putin had warned a few days ago, of any outside interference in the conflict in Ukraine, vowing a “quick and thunderbolt” response.

The Russian president has also previously condemned the measures taken against the Russian gas giant “Gazprom” in Europe against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, and warned of possible retaliatory measures.

Russia had stopped pumping gas to Poland and Bulgaria for not committing to buying it in Russian rubles, which sparked controversy in European and Western political and economic circles.