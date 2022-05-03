Home page politics

Of: Fabian Hartman

Split

The Greens want to tax companies that profit from the war in Ukraine more heavily. It’s not the first time the party has had this idea. It is not coordinated in the coalition.

Munich – Companies that make more profits as a result of the Ukraine conflict may have to expect higher taxes. At least that’s what the Greens want. Referring to the Russian attack, party leader Ricarda Lang said after a board meeting in Berlin: “If it is obvious that some corporations are knowingly and above all making excessive profits from the horror of this war, then we should introduce an excess profit tax that actively counteracts exactly that. “

This tax would ensure “that they also participate financially, that we all get through this crisis well and above all with a stronger cohesion”. Will the idea be implemented? It’s unlikely, at least for now. The FDP in particular is against higher taxes. Green leader Lang said nevertheless: “We are experiencing a new era, which means that there should be no bans on thinking in this turning point.”

Excess profit tax: FDP rejects advance – opposition also criticizes

The idea of ​​an “excess profit tax” is not new. The Greens had already brought it up last year – at that time with a view to companies that were able to make big profits as a result of the corona pandemic.

The liberal member of the Bundestag Katja Hessel now said that tax increase debates only fueled uncertainty. And also: “Our companies are already burdened several times: by the aftermath of the corona pandemic, the high energy prices and collapsed supply chains,” said the politician. Rather, it is time to set “framework conditions for new growth”.

Criticism also comes from the opposition. The CSU MP Florian Hahn tweeted that there were no bans on thinking, but it was “laziness” to “always propose new taxes” for every problem.

Tax policy: Habeck examines adjustment of VAT to environmental compatibility

However, there could soon be changes to another tax: the federal government – ​​under the leadership of a green-run department – ​​is thinking of adjusting the VAT on food to reflect its environmental compatibility. That reports the picture in their Tuesday issue. According to a draft for the “2022 immediate climate protection program”, Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) is considering “adjusting the VAT rates for food according to their climate impact”. This is intended to promote a “climate-friendly diet”.

Calls for higher taxes for war profiteers: Green Party leader Ricarda Lang. © Carsten Koall/dpa

It is about examining the distribution effects and paying attention to social balance. According to picture Habeck is also examining the introduction of a 365-euro annual ticket for public transport for low-income households. The aim is to promote the use of public transport. It is important that, for example, the 365-euro annual ticket “is accompanied by a smooth transition from subsidized social tickets to non-subsidised tickets”. (fh with dpa)