The Russian government has been instructed to increase the minimum wage (minimum wage) by July 1, 2023. The corresponding instruction was given by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as reported on January 27 on the Kremlin website.

“Ensure an increase in the minimum wage in 2023, ahead of the growth rate of inflation and the growth of the average monthly wage in the country in 2023,” the statement says. document.

Also by July it is necessary to submit proposals for a further increase in the minimum wage. Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin has been appointed responsible for the implementation of this item.

Instructions from the head of state were given following the meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, held on December 15, 2022.

Also on the list of tasks of the President of the Russian Federation, assigned to the government, is to achieve in 2023 an increase in real wages, reduce poverty, increase the birth rate and life expectancy.

On January 11, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova announced that the minimum wage in the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LNR and DNR), as well as Kharkiv and Zaporozhye regions, has been at the same level since January 1 as in other regions of the country, that is, it is 16,242 rubles.

On December 29, 2022, the Minister of Finance of the Russian Federation Anton Siluanov noted that the measures introduced in Russia to support citizens will ensure the income of needy families is not lower than the subsistence level. According to the minister, state support for citizens will be provided in the future as well. He recalled that the government and the president of the Russian Federation decided to support needy Russians first of all.

On December 19, 2022, Putin also signed a federal law that sets a minimum wage of 16,242 rubles for 2023. As reported, the law will increase the salaries of about 3.5 million public sector employees.

At the same time, the President signed the law on the Russian budget for 2023–2025. In particular, it includes an increase in salaries for public sector employees, an increase in the minimum wage and a living wage.