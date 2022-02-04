Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hailed the “unprecedented character” of his country’s relations with China, during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing hours before the opening of the 2022 Olympics.

“As for our bilateral relations, they have developed in the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership, and have acquired a truly unprecedented character,” Putin said, who is facing a severe crisis with the West over Ukraine.

He praised “a model of decent relations in which each party assists and supports the other in its development.”

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Putin and Xi would announce their “common vision” on international security.