Michael Mann will finally begin shooting the Enzo Ferrari film, after more than two years of negotiations and project reviews.

The famous American director has reached an agreement with STX Entertainment for the distribution of the film, which will have different protagonists than the latest news circulating.

The role of Drake will not be dressed by Hugh Jackman, chosen for the part after the resignation of Christian Bale, but by Adam Driver, who established himself in the world of cinema especially for the interpretation of the character of Kaylo Ren in the latest Star Wars trilogy.

Alongside the 38-year-old Californian will be two other stars such as Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, who will respectively play the parts of his wife Laura and lover Lina Lardi.

Enzo Ferrari during his usual visit to Monza Photo by: David Phipps

Mann, executive producer of “Le Mans ’66 – Ford vs Ferrari”, will work on the script written by screenwriter Troy Kennedy Martin – who passed away in 2009 – with the idea of ​​revising some things taking a cue from the book written by Brock Yates entitled “Enzo Ferrari : The Man, The Cars, The Races, The Machine “.

The setting will be that of the mid-1950s, in which Enzo Ferrari found himself struggling not only with business economic problems, but also with personal ones due to the death of his beloved son Dino and the marriage crisis.

Shooting is scheduled for spring this year and Modena and its province have been chosen as settings, that is, those where the father of the legendary Prancing Horse was born and lived.