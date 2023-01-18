Putin called Russia’s actions during the special operation an attempt to end the war in Donbass

Everything that Russia is currently doing, including the NWO, is an attempt to end the war on the territory of the Donbass republics. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with veterans of the Great Patriotic War, residents of besieged Leningrad and public figures. The live broadcast of the event is conducted by KP.RU on YouTube-channel.

According to the head of state, hostilities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics have not stopped since 2014. Heavy equipment, artillery, tanks and aircraft were used there, Putin said.

Related materials:

“Everything we are doing today, including in a special military operation, is an attempt to stop this war. That’s the point of our operation. And to protect our people who live there, in these territories,” the president added.

Earlier, Putin said that Russia does not seek to spin the flywheel of the conflict in Ukraine, but to end the conflict that began back in 2014 after a coup d’état provoked in the country. The head of state believes that Western countries have long preferred to ignore the situation that has developed in Ukraine and Donbass.