The ‘Tambourine’ operation, carried out by the Civil Guard to investigate a fight in the Cuban park in Alhama de Murcia during the early hours of New Year’s Eve, concluded with the arrest of five young people, three of them minors, as alleged perpetrators of crime of injury. The fight on January 1, in which a group of people participated, left various injuries to some of those involved. Part of them had to be treated for the bruises they presented.

This fight went viral on the networks due to a video that showed the aggressiveness of young people, which caused a great social alarm among the residents of the town. In the images, a group of people was observed giving numerous kicks to another who was lying on the ground. Following these events, the police specialized in Citizen Security Prevention of the Benemérita, in collaboration with the Local Police of Alhama de Murcia, began an investigation to clarify the facts.

The operation collected the statements of the wounded, victims and numerous witnesses. From them, they were able to find out that the main actors in the fight were two young people who had had various disagreements the previous days and who finally exalted themselves in this violent fight on New Year’s Eve. After learning the identity of both men, the agents activated a search device that allowed the recent location of both suspects.

In total, the Civil Guard arrested the five main perpetrators, of which three are minors. In addition, he also investigated three other people related to the fight, all of them as alleged perpetrators of the crime of injuries. The detainees, the investigated and the proceedings were placed at the disposal of the Totana Investigating Court and the Murcia Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.