Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Astana for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, the Kremlin press service reported.

On July 3–4, the leaders of the SCO member states will discuss the status and prospects for further deepening multifaceted cooperation within the organization and improving its activities Kremlin press service

The countries will exchange views on current regional issues. In addition, Putin has several bilateral talks planned in Kazakhstan with the heads of state participating in the summit. For example, with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in Astana the day before, as well as with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The summit will host a meeting in the SCO+ format for the first time

In addition to the organization’s member countries, leaders from invited countries will take part in it.

This format will be the first time, before this all invited countries were represented at the extended meeting of the SCO, and now a new format has been officially proclaimed Yuri Ushakov President `s assistant

Erdogan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Ruler of the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, member of the Supreme Council of the Emirates Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as UN Secretary-General António Guterres have been invited to the meeting, which will take place on July 4.

In addition, they are planning to admit a new country into the SCO.

In Astana, Belarus will be accepted into the SCO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that this would be the first act of the summit.

According to him, all agreements have already been secured, and Belarus will take part in the summit equally with other members of the organization.