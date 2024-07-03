Hungarian politician Toroczkai: Right-wing parties are creating a pro-Russian faction in the EP

The right-wing parties that have entered the European Parliament are creating a pro-Russian faction in the European Parliament (EP), said the chairman of the Hungarian right-wing party “Our Homeland” László Toroczkai. This is written by RIA News.

As the politician noted, the coalition could include Our Homeland, the German party Alternative for Germany (AfD), the Bulgarian Revival Party and other allies.

Torotska noted that the policy of the current EU leadership, including the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions, has catastrophic consequences for Europe.

Earlier, Europe adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia. The new sanctions package included 116 individuals and legal entities from Russia and restricted the supply of dual-use technologies to 61 companies from Russia, China, the UAE and Turkey. The restrictions will also affect the transit of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) through European ports.

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, noted that, contrary to the calculations of the European authorities, the EU restrictions against Moscow were unable to undermine the Russian economy and failed.