Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the further plan of action after the withdrawal of military forces from the borders of Ukraine will take shape taking into account the real situation on the ground. He, answering the corresponding question of journalists, said this at a press conference following the results of Russian-German negotiations on Tuesday, February 15, which is broadcast live by Rossiya 24 on its YouTube-channel.
#Putin #answered #question #Russias #actions #withdrawal #forces
Leave a Reply