SAW, ATLUS And Koch Media announce the opening of pre-orders for the version Nintendo Switch of the acclaimed 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rimcoming to Europe next April 12 in physical and digital format. Below we can also admire the new trailer entitled Calamities.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – Calamities Trailer
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim pre-orders open for Nintendo Switch
Pre-order 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for Nintendo Switch today. Immerse yourself deeply in history and gameplay with the Calamities Trailer
MILAN, February 15, 2022 – Vanillaware’s acclaimed title, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim ™, will arrive on Nintendo Switch ™ on April 12th. Physical and digital pre-orders are now open.
Watch the charming Calamities Trailer here.
About 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
Vanillaware, the narrators of Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, have created a mysterious sci-fi epic that spans thirteen intertwined stories in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Now, this critically acclaimed title is coming to Nintendo Switch as well.
Discover the truth and immerse yourself in a 2D side scrolling adventure with beautiful graphics and environments. Engage in frantic battles to defend humanity!
Key Features:
- Beautifully crafted in Vanillaware’s signature hand-painted visual style
- Discover a deep story through visions of the past and the future
- The doomsday clock is ticking. Become a Sentinel Pilot, customize your mech and battle waves of kaiju in top-down tactical combat
For more information on 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for Nintendo Switch visit: https://atlus.com/13sentinels/
Source: ATLUS via Koch Media
