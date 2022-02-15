SAW, ATLUS And Koch Media announce the opening of pre-orders for the version Nintendo Switch of the acclaimed 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rimcoming to Europe next April 12 in physical and digital format. Below we can also admire the new trailer entitled Calamities.

Pre-order 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for Nintendo Switch today. Immerse yourself deeply in history and gameplay with the Calamities Trailer

MILAN, February 15, 2022 – Vanillaware’s acclaimed title, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim ™, will arrive on Nintendo Switch ™ on April 12th. Physical and digital pre-orders are now open.

Watch the charming Calamities Trailer here.

About 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Vanillaware, the narrators of Odin Sphere and Dragon’s Crown, have created a mysterious sci-fi epic that spans thirteen intertwined stories in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Now, this critically acclaimed title is coming to Nintendo Switch as well.

Discover the truth and immerse yourself in a 2D side scrolling adventure with beautiful graphics and environments. Engage in frantic battles to defend humanity!

Key Features:

Beautifully crafted in Vanillaware’s signature hand-painted visual style

Discover a deep story through visions of the past and the future

The doomsday clock is ticking. Become a Sentinel Pilot, customize your mech and battle waves of kaiju in top-down tactical combat

For more information on 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim for Nintendo Switch visit: https://atlus.com/13sentinels/